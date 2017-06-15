By Joanie Nicholas

A career as an Organizing Coach has proven to be a great conversation piece. Everyone loves to talk about home organizing (even if they don’t love to actually do home organizing!) Turns out, the doing isn’t so bad when you have a coach by your side, as the winner of my Take Back Your Garage Contest discovered. Details on that project are below; but first, there are three questions I always get:

Is your house perfectly organized?

Were you born just knowing how to organize things?

How did you get started helping people?

Is my home organized? Yes. Perfect? No! I live with a husband, three children and a dog. We all have different “mess” thresholds. Our lives our busy. Sometimes we run in and out the door, only home long enough to drop the items from one activity and pick up what we need for the next. Sound familiar? The key is to have good systems in place, making it relatively easy to “put the house back together” after a chaotic week. Create designated spaces for things, contain like items in labeled baskets, and don’t own a bunch of stuff you don’t need or use.

I grew up with a pack-rat mother and a minimalist father. My poor dad was never able to park his car in the garage because my mom had it packed full of stuff! I loved to organize my things and I continuously tried to help my mom. In college, my interest in figuring out “what makes people tick” led me to consider becoming a psychologist; but I didn’t think I could sit still all day. I will never forget the moment I learned that organizing homes was a profession. It marries two things I am passionate about: helping people and organizing. Every client and situation is unique. For me, getting to know people, helping them uncover their passions and purpose in life, and working beside them to create a home that nurtures their spirit is both fun and immensely rewarding.

Now, about the contest winner. She wishes to remain anonymous, so I’ll call her “Sue.” Honestly, her space was not a complete disaster—two vehicles could be parked inside after all. But the walls were lined floor to ceiling with shelves bursting and breaking–so much that “Sue” felt claustrophobic. Every single time she arrived home she drove straight toward a jumbled mess that caused stress and felt like a huge weight on her shoulders. By the time we threw away, gave away and recycled all the items “Sue” no longer needed, we had emptied more than enough containers to organize the things she wanted to keep. Now the garage feels twice as big, the space is open and airy, and every time “Sue” comes home she smiles. See all the before and after photos at www.OrganizeWithJoanie.com. You will be amazed at the transformation a few hours with a professional organizer can achieve!