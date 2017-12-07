As we enter cold and flu season you may be surprised to learn that clearing the clutter out of your home might be your key to a healthy winter. Researchers are finding more and more evidence that too much stuff in our houses negatively impacts our lives. According to Elinor Ochs, who led a 10-year study at UCLA, “These objects that we bring in the house are not inert. They have consequences.”

Contrary to what product marketers want us to believe—especially heading into the holiday season—owning more goods does not make us happier. There is a tipping point at which our possessions cause us stress instead of joy. Some clues you’ve reached that critical mass include:

You cannot quickly and easily find the things you need

Arguments with your partner about clutter have become a way of life

Looking around your house causes you to feel overwhelmed and “heavy”

The thought of a friend dropping by unexpectedly causes terror in your heart and a tightness in your chest

Living this way day-in-and-day-out over time takes its toll: on your spirit, your energy and your relationships. Eventually, it also affects your health.

Three Ways a Cluttered Home Makes Us More Likely to Get Sick:

1) Chronic stress and anxiety impact the level of cortisol in our bodies and this suppresses the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses and bacteria.

2) Our coping mechanisms often involve low-nutrient comfort foods and/or alcohol, neither of which provide the vitamins and minerals our immune system requires to prevent disease and heal the body.

3) Feeling overwhelmed, worried and shameful can impact our ability to sleep; getting the proper amount of quality sleep every night is vital to maintaining a strong immune system.

But there is hope! Every day commit to getting rid of 10 things. Stash a give-away bag in your hall closet and toss items you no longer need or want into it as you run across them. Have a friend come over and help you purge those clothes that are out of style, don’t fit and were never the right color for you anyway. Learn to love the sound of the shredder as you rid your home office of stacks of paper.

Start now reclaiming your space and your life, for the sake of your mental and physical health.

For more tips visit www.OrganizeWithJoanie.com