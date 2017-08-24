By Joanie Nicholas

Whether we live alone or in a family of 10, most of us find our lives are often overbooked and chaotic—we dash from one event to the next. Stressful, to say the least. Creating a “Home Command Center” (HCC) will help you effectively manage schedules, papers, and all the details of your world. An HCC is basically a central place in your home where you can keep track of all the important items, information and activities for yourself and your family.

To save your sanity it is important that your HCC be personalized for your needs, but most any HCC should include the following:

1.) Trash can, recycling bin and paper shredder to immediately get rid of all “junk” paper the minute it comes into your home.

2.) Simple, easy-to-use filing system to corral receipts/bills and information relating to the activities of each person in the house.

3.) Designated spot for your purse/backpack/computer bag/keys/sunglasses—all those items you need to take with you most anytime you leave home. If you live with other people, each person needs a space for their things.

4.) Small bulletin board to tack up an envelope to hold gift cards and store coupons; this is also a good spot for party invitations or the field trip permission form your child needs to get back to school.

5.) Office supplies—pens/notepad/paper clips/stapler/tape/scissors/envelopes/stamps

6.) Charging station for your phone and other electronic devices

Additionally, two things you’ll find super helpful if you live with other people:

A color-coded calendar where all family members can see who needs to be where, when. Even my clients who use an electronic calendar find this to be a terrific supplement if they live with a spouse and/or children.

A small whiteboard for important messages to family members.

Your Home Command Center should be in a spot where you spend a lot of time—usually this is a kitchen or mud room/laundry room. You want it to be in a place that is easily accessible to all family members.

Even in this electronic age it is amazing how much paper we still have to deal with. Most people feel like they are drowning in it. We are overloaded with pieces of information. Creating an efficient “Home Command Center” will help you get your life under control and lower your daily stress level.

