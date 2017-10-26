By Jason Beckman, DDS

Hi there! I’m Jason Beckman, and I practice dentistry in Prairie Village. In January of this year, I had the privilege of taking over for a longtime Prairie Village dentist, Dr. Dallas Ziegenhorn as he retired. I’m excited to have theopportunity to occasionally share some interesting science and information with Shawnee Mission Post readers.

Today we’re talking Halloween candy. We’ve all heard it since we were kids: eating sweets will ruin your teeth. The concern around this time of year is that most of our homes are about to be filled with bags, buckets and pillowcasesfull of candy. Do we really have to cut out all the candy this Halloween to keep our teeth healthy?

Here’s a secret from a dentist: how you consume candy (and other food) can be as important to your teeth as what you consume. Plaque builds up after every meal without brushing, regardless of what you eat. And the acid that is created by bacteria in your mouth stays there for about 30 minutes after you eat or drink.

Here’s an illustration that takes us back to a mental health hospital in 1940s Sweden. The patients at the Vipeholmhospital in Lund, Sweden, were unwitting subjects in a study on cavities. The participants were divided into four groups and given different levels of sugar throughout the day. All participants had a balanced diet, but Group A had the most sugar overall and was given the equivalent of 35 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups of sugar at mealtime. Group B got the equivalent of 5 or 6 Reese’s cups plus bread at every meal; Group C had a piece of candy every hour but no sugar with meals, and Group D had no additional sugar at meals but a piece of candy every three hours.

So, who had the most cavities?

The answer: Group C (who ate a piece of candy every hour). And second place was group D (who ate a piece of candy every three hours). Assuming the study was done correctly, it was worse for your teeth to eat one candy every three hours than to eat 35 Reese’s cups with each meal.

Why is this the result? Acid causes cavities, not sugar by itself. Acid can be found in foods and drinks, but a lot of it forms when bacteria in your mouth digests carbohydrates left on your teeth after you eat. Although it is good to avoid it altogether, it’s actually better for your teeth to chug a can of soda than to sip it throughout the day. Every time you take a sip, you restart the bacteria-acid production cycle and increase the risk of cavities.

So my advice for this Halloween season is to try to limit the candy to close to meal times, then take a break. And try not to let your kids eat more than 35 Reese’s cups with every meal.

