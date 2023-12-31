  Mike Frizzell  - Police

Motorcycle driver leads police on chase from KCK to Shawnee

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers help prepare the suspect motorcycle to be loaded onto a tow truck outside a Shawnee residence. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

An attempted police stop in Kansas City, Kansas, led to prolonged pursuit that ended in Shawnee early Sunday morning with no suspect in custody.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper tried to stop a man on a motorcycle for reckless driving and speeding near near North 38th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, at about 11:40 on Saturday night.

The motorcycle rider continued driving and entered eastbound Interstate 70 with the Trooper in pursuit.