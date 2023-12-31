Motorcycle driver leads police on chase from KCK to Shawnee

The motorcycle rider continued driving and entered eastbound Interstate 70 with the Trooper in pursuit.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper tried to stop a man on a motorcycle for reckless driving and speeding near near North 38th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, at about 11:40 on Saturday night.

An attempted police stop in Kansas City, Kansas, led to prolonged pursuit that ended in Shawnee early Sunday morning with no suspect in custody.

The Trooper discontinued the pursuit when the motorcycle exited to city streets.

By then, a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter was overhead and continued following the motorcycle.

Radio traffic states that the motorcycle continued to southbound Interstate 35, exited to Lamar Avenue, and then turned around to go back north on I-35.

The bike turned around again at 7th Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas, and returned to Johnson County on I-35, where it exited to northbound Antioch Road in Merriam.

The rider then led the helicopter west on 49th Street into Shawnee, then south on Nieman Road to 55th Street back into Merriam, before again returning north into Kansas City, Kansas.

A few minutes later, the motorcycle was back in Shawnee, southbound on Switzer Road, and quickly drove to a house in the 10400 block of West 56th Street.

Radio traffic from the helicopter indicated that the motorcycle pulled into the driveway at 12:11 a.m., and the rider ran towards the house.

Troopers and Shawnee Police swarmed the neighborhood, trying to locate the rider.

At the scene shortly after 1 a.m., Shawnee Police confirmed to the Post that officers and troopers searched the house with the homeowner’s permission, and the suspect rider had not been located.

A tow truck removed the motorcycle from the driveway.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.