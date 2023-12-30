  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: 2023 Year in Review

2023 was a busy year at Johnson County Library! Before ringing in the New Year, check out this highlight reel of the past 12 months. 

The collection

The first title checked out in 2023 — at exactly midnight on Libby — was “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover. In November the Library hit the 1 million checkout milestone in Libby; the title that pushed checkouts over the million mark was “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher. And though the final numbers aren’t in yet for December, Library users are on track to check out nearly 5.5 million items in 2023!

These books took top honors for most checkouts through the year: “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett, “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Happy Place” by Emily Henry, “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano and “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Top eAudiobooks were “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, “Lessons in Chemistry” and “Spare” by Prince Harry. Taylor Swift swept the CD category with the top three check-outs: “Folklore,” “Reputation” and “Lover.”