SMSD News: Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment begins Jan. 8

Shawnee Mission School District educators are thrilled that enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year begins soon in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD)!

Families will be able to enroll students starting January 8, 2024.

All in the Shawnee Mission School District community are encouraged to share this information with any families who have a child who is Pre-K or Kindergarten age.