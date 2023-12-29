SMSD News: Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment begins Jan. 8

All in the Shawnee Mission School District community are encouraged to share this information with any families who have a child who is Pre-K or Kindergarten age.

Shawnee Mission School District educators are thrilled that enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year begins soon in the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD)!

Click here to learn more about Pre-Kindergarten in the Shawnee Mission School District

Click here to learn more about Kindergarten

How to enroll

Online enrollment for Pre-K and Kindergarten opens at 8 a.m. on January 8, 2024. Click here for enrollment links, which will go live on January 8.

Please note that the application must be completed on a desktop or laptop computer or a tablet. It will not work on your mobile phone. If you do not have access to one of these devices, please make an appointment to enroll in person. For Kindergarten enrollment, please contact your area school. If you are unsure what school your child will attend, please use School Finder.

For Pre-K enrollment, please contact the Early Childhood department at 913-993-6441.

This online enrollment:

Allows families to complete the enrollment application for Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten

Provides for early enrollment, helping to ensure a student’s placement within the Pre-K program, which has a limited number of slots. (Note: all necessary documentation must be submitted before enrollment is finalized.)

Allows the district to begin planning a welcome for our incoming early learners to our schools

About starting pre-K in the SMSD

To be able to enroll for Pre-Kindergarten, children must be four years old on or before Aug. 31, 2024 (but not Kindergarten eligible). Click here to read more about enrollment requirements.

Pre-Kindergarten is a half-day program in Shawnee Mission. Fee and no-fee options will be offered in the 2024-2025 school year. Sessions are held from 8:10–10:55 a.m. and 12:25-3:10 p.m.

Wraparound care options are available at some sites through Johnson County Park and Recreation and YMCA. For more information regarding site locations and programming, enrollment steps, and availability:

Johnson County Park and Recreation link

YMCA link

About starting kindergarten in the SMSD

A child must be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2024 to enroll in Kindergarten, by state law.

SMSD offers free, full-day Kindergarten for every student. The elementary school day takes place from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

Kindergarten Kickoff events will be held in every SMSD elementary school in the spring of 2024. Individual schools will share information about exact times and event formats with incoming families and on individual school websites. At these events, students and families are able to spend time in the school and learn more about the Kindergarten experience.

Our school communities look forward to welcoming future Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten students and we look forward to working with families in support of each child’s success.

