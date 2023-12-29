  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Fire breaks out at Johnson County wastewater facility in Mission

Smoke and flames visible on the roof of a construction trailer at the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission Thursday night.

Smoke and flames visible on the roof of a construction trailer at the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility in Mission Thursday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A building fire at the Johnson County Wastewater treatment plant in Mission is under investigation.

Firefighters from three area departments were called to the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility, 4800 Nall Ave., at 6:34 p.m. Thursday.