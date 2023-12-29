Fire breaks out at Johnson County wastewater facility in Mission

Firefighters from three area departments were called to the Nelson Wastewater Treatment Facility, 4800 Nall Ave., at 6:34 p.m. Thursday.

A building fire at the Johnson County Wastewater treatment plant in Mission is under investigation.

A caller to 911 reported flames from the roof of a building on the south end of the property.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that a Roeland Park police officer was the first to arrive at the facility and confirm flames were visible.

Firefighters reported that the fire involved temporary job trailers.

The trailers are on the property as temporary offices throughout the facility’s improvement project.

Fire crews had the flames under control in about 45 minutes.

Consolidated Fire District No. 2, Overland Park Fire, Shawnee Fire and Johnson County Med-Act responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

