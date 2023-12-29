As the start of 2024 approaches, the Post is looking back at how the business scene changed across Johnson County in 2023.
Many new businesses opened in the area — including Drastic Measures’ spin-off Wild Child in Shawnee and the first Betty Rae’s location of Johnson County — while others closed up shop for good, including beloved local record shop Vinyl Renaissance and the last Sears location in the Kansas City area.
- Abelardo’s, 5650 Hedge Lane Terrace, Shawnee
- Alla’s Tailor and KC Seamstress, 11812 Quivira Road, Overland Park
- American Honey Hair Co., 6630 Martway St., Mission
- Anytime Fitness, 7620 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- AR’s Breakfast & Brunch, 8021 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- The Art of Sports, 5211 W. 117 St., Leawood
- The Bar, 5316 95th St., Prairie Village
- Basecamp Fitness, 8661 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Becks Place, 9148 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
- Betty Rae’s, 10470 Ridgeview Road, Olathe
- Billie’s Grocery, 3614 W. 95th St., Leawood
- Beef-A-Roo, 9500 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Big O Tires, 7953 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- Body20, 16962 City Center Drive, Lenexa
- Booth Creek Wagyu, 13412 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Bricks & Minifigs, 5327 Johnson Drive, Mission
- Bruú Café, 5225 W. 116th Place, Leawood
- Burg & Barrel, 8725 Bourgade Ave., Lenexa
- Brothers Records and Toys, 12206 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
- Buffalo Wild Wings Go, 6638 Monticello Road, Shawnee
- Brookside Barkery & Bath, 12204 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee
- Bumblee Macarons, 11527 Ash St., Leawood
- Casey’s General Store, 5800 Johnson Drive, Mission
- Campesino Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5405 Johnson Drive, Mission
- Chai Café, 7908 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- Champion Burritos, 16322 W. 65th St., Shawnee
- Copps Pizza, 6301 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Crumbl Cookies, 6021 Metcalf Ave., Mission
- Discourse Brewing, 7211 W. 97th St., Overland Park
- District Pourhouse + Kitchen, 11101 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
- El Rinconcito, 7936 Quivira Road, Lenexa
- Five Below, 15300 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee
- Flapjacks ‘n More, 22716 Midland Drive, Shawnee
- Flying Cow Gelato, 11210 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
- Foundation King, 4901 W. 136th St., Overland Park
- Friction Beer Co., 11018 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
- Gallagher’s Coffeehouse, 22742 Midland Drive, Shawnee
- Gearhead Outfitters at the Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park
- Houndstooth, 4250 W. 119th St., Leawood
- J. Crew Factory, 4949 W. 119th St., Overland Park
- Jason’s Deli, 9617 W. 87th St., Overland Park
- Kate Smith Soirée, 7911 Santa Fe Dr., Overland Park
- KC Bling Designz, 7932 W. 151st St., Overland Park
- Lalli’s Boutique, 5210 W. 116th Place, Leawood
- Lemon Cake Bakery, 10683 Mission Rd., Leawood
- Lenexa Cookie Co., 8748 Loiret Blvd., Lenexa
- Living Spaces, 12381 W. 95th St., Lenexa
- Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill, 6508 Martway St., Mission
- Made in KC, 7325 W. 80th St., Overland Park
- McLain’s Market, 15102 Travis St., Overland Park
- Mission Taco, 11563 Ash St., Leawood
- Mo’Bettahs, 12005 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park
- Modern Market Eatery, 4046 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village
- Mother Clucker!, 5930 Nieman Road, Shawnee
- Nana’s Tiny Town, 111 S. Main St., Spring Hill
- Nautical Bowls, 11648 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- North Face, 5004 W. 119th St., Leawood
- O & G Girl, 11531 Ash St., Leawood
- Of Course Kitchen & Company, 7753 W. 159th St., Overland Park
- The Other Place, 6522 Martway St., Mission
- Panera Bread, 16209 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa
- Physician Aesthetic Specialists, 87 Quivira Plaza, 11901 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa
- Popeyes, 9460 Quivira Road, Lenexa
- Popeyes, 6235 Nieman Road, Shawnee
- Prairie Sailor Co., 5811 Johnson Drive, Mission
- The Pretty Posy, 7942 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park
- QuikTrip, 9731 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies, 4984 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park
- Ross Dress for Less, 15600 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee
- Sage Bites & Bistro, 14856 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Saki, 12084 W. 135th St., Overland Park
- Saints Express, 13655 W. 63rd St., Shawnee
- Sandbox VR, 4845 W 117th St, Leawood
- Sandlot Goods, 11530 Ash St., Leawood
- SERV, 9051 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Seven Stories, 11109 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
- Sierra Grill, 8659 Penrose Lane, Lenexa
- Smile Line Studio, 11526 Ash St., Leawood
- Smoothie King, 22018 W. 66th St., Shawnee
- Strips Chicken & Dive Bar, 5831 Merriam Drive, Merriam
- Sunflower Gyrotonic & Yoga Wall Studio, 5636 Johnson Drive, Mission
- Tacos El Gallo, 5038 Lamar Ave., Mission
- Texas Roadhouse, 9761 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Thai Chili Cuisine, 8611 Hauser Court, Lenexa
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 22233 W. 66th St., Shawnee
- Vintage ’78, 7251 W. 80th St., Overland Park
- W.O.L.F. Martial Arts Studio, 8738 Lackman Road, Lenexa
- Whataburger, 9505 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Whole Foods Market, 11900 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
- Wild Child, 11022 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
- Wingstop, 7115 W. 135th St., Overland Park
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1