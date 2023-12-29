  Andrew Gaug  - Business

Johnson County businesses in 2023: What’s opened, closed and coming soon

Mission American Honey Hair Co. owners Sadie Rucker and Sadie Gourley

The co-owners of American Honey Hair Co., which opened this year in Johnson County. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

As the start of 2024 approaches, the Post is looking back at how the business scene changed across Johnson County in 2023.

Many new businesses opened in the area — including Drastic Measures’ spin-off Wild Child in Shawnee and the first Betty Rae’s location of Johnson County — while others closed up shop for good, including beloved local record shop Vinyl Renaissance and the last Sears location in the Kansas City area.

