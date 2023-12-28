  Juliana Garcia  - Johnson County

A year in photos: Johnson County’s 2023 news through Post cameras

Another year is coming to a close, Johnson County, and here are some of the images Post staffers captured along the way. Above, the Shawnee St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2023. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Another year is in the books, Johnson County.

With 2023 coming to a close, it was an action-packed year: Businesses openings and closings, consequential elections and large development decisions.

The Post captured what the year looked like for Johnson County through our cameras. (Here are last year’s images).

