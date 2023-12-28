  Lucie Krisman  - Johnson County

Johnson Countians who inspired and impressed us in 2023

Madilyn Rodriguez, founder of kickstartkc.com, is pre-teen Miss Kansas. She says she loves serving in her community.

Madilyn Rodriguez, founder of kickstartkc.com, is pre-teen Miss Kansas. She says she loves serving in her community. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Well, Johnson County, there are officially only a few days left of 2023. We’re nearing the end of another chapter, and some of us are anxious to close it.

But before rushing into a new year, it’s nice to take time to reflect on the good parts (and the good people) of the last one. In 2023, many Johnson Countians shined a positive light by helping those around them — or by overcoming their own obstacles and leading by example.

From spearheading volunteer efforts to creating and spreading art, here are some of the Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2023.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.