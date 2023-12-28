Johnson Countians who inspired and impressed us in 2023

From spearheading volunteer efforts to creating and spreading art, here are some of the Johnson Countians who inspired us in 2023.

But before rushing into a new year, it’s nice to take time to reflect on the good parts (and the good people) of the last one. In 2023, many Johnson Countians shined a positive light by helping those around them — or by overcoming their own obstacles and leading by example.

Well, Johnson County, there are officially only a few days left of 2023. We’re nearing the end of another chapter, and some of us are anxious to close it.

Pastor Darryl Burton, who wrote about his own exoneration

In 1985, Darryl Burton was sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting St. Louis — a crime he hadn’t committed.

While in prison, writing letters ultimately led to his exoneration. So, 15 years after his release, he took pen to paper again.

The Church of the Resurrection associate pastor is penning a book about his experience both in and out of prison. It’s a tool, he said, of channeling the anger and hurt his experience gave him into hope for others going through something similar.

“I decided that I wanted to provide people with hope, that if I could go through what I went through,” he said, “other folks who may be going through challenging times in their lives, you can get past that, you can get through it.”

Noah Weaver, who made a board game out of his recovery

In 2022, Noah Weaver faced traumatic brain injuries after a car crash.

His injuries left him with mobility and speech difficulties, for which he had to spend weeks in recovery. But that recovery period gave him inspiration for a new project.

The 28-year-old poet and musician created a game based on his speech recovery experience. The game, “Word Whizzes,” consists of tongue-twisters and wizards in a magical tournament.

In addition to the game, the past year has consisted of other creative endeavors for Weaver. He returned to poetry, and he also released a song and a book of his poetry called “Garden of Thoughts” — which contains roughly 50 of his poems.

Julie and Hal Hanson, who carry on their late son’s legacy

In 2020, Overland Park artist Jeff Hanson passed away at the age of 27.

Following his passing, Jeff’s parents, Hal and Julie Hanson, have worked hard to honor their son’s artistic legacy. This year, a fundraising effort to raise $3 million for a 30-foot statue in Overland Park — based on one of his paintings — has made significant progress.

Julie and Hal Hanson said the sculpture will be called “Growing Kindness” — a nod to Jeff Hanson’s life and legacy of kindness.

“We want the Kansas City community to see this sculpture and realize how important kindness is,” Julie Hanson said. “There’s tremendous joy to be found when we give to the world with kindness, and Jeff was all about that.”

The couple also intends to donate an enlarged version of another one of Jeff Hanson’s poppy paintings. Both art pieces will be featured at the Overland Park arboretum’s new LongHouse visitor center.

“We want people to look at this and think, ‘What can I do to be kind?’ or ‘What can I do today for a random act of kindness for someone?’” Hal Hanson said.

Madilyn Rodriguez, who launched a volunteer effort for kids

When 11-year-old Madilyn Rodriguez noticed a lack of volunteer opportunities for kids her age in the community, she set out to create her own.

She launched her website kickstartkc.com this year, and the “KICK” stands for “kids in community konnect.” It lists several organizations looking for young volunteers, and her favorites are marked on the site.

Rodriguez, who was also crowned the pre-teen Miss Kansas through the Princess of America pageant this year, said she hopes the platform inspires kids her age to “kick” their way in helping their community.

“I just hope that at least one kid can figure out how to volunteer and help out in their community the way that I love to,” Rodriguez told the Post.

Former coach Travis Keal, now in the wrestling Hall of Fame

Before his retirement from coaching last year, Mill Valley High educator Travis Keal helped shape the school’s wrestling program into what it is today.

He built the wrestling team from scratch, and the program went on to rack up a number of top-10 finishes and recognition over the past decade.

His hope, he told the Post, is that his coaching legacy helped kids be “the best version of themselves” and build character through wrestling. For all of his hard work, he earned an induction this year into the Hall of Fame by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.

“I never thought of myself that way,” Keal said. “I just showed up and worked, but it’s nice to get recognized for your efforts and your hard work.”

Mora Roche, who is designing an accessible board game

This past summer, Mora Roche had an opportunity to create art and make a difference at the same time.

As a volunteer at a SOAR Summer Camp, she got the chance to help design a game geared toward players with disabilities. The creative project appealed to her, so she jumped at the chance.

Roche has been tasked with creating all of the game’s characters — some of which have become astronauts, dinosaurs and mermaids with tweaks to reflect all levels of abilities.

Mora said the game will reflect a “Game of Life” style, but with modifications for physical and cognitive accessibility.

“I was already inclusive, but (it’s taught me) to be even more,” she told the Post.

Gabriel Decker, who collects musical instruments for kids

Blue Valley North senior Gabriel Decker has spent almost his whole life playing music both at home and at school. So he knows how valuable music can be to students, he said, but he also knows some students cannot afford to participate in it.

So this year, he’s been spending his last year of high school collecting musical instruments for children who cannot afford them.

All kinds of donations have come in, from keyboards and guitars to flutes and trumpets. That range has grown beyond just instruments too, with things like sheet music, folding stands and music books.

“There’s a community involved with playing an instrument,” he said. “There’s also the self-expression aspect to it, which is just playing on your own and finding an outlet for your emotions and your creative expression. Those are both very important, especially for kids and teenagers.”

Margaret Potter, who shaves her head to support patients

Twelve years ago, Margaret Potter shaved her head for the first time.

Potter, an oncology nurse for the better part of the past 33 years, took the plunge during a fundraiser as a way to identify with her patients — particularly her female patients.

Now, Potter, who works at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, shaves her head each spring to continue to identify with her patients and to educate others.

This year, she participated in the American Cancer Society’s Shave to Save fundraiser — and raised $11,000 for the Hope Lodge nonprofit by doing so.

“I just can’t stop, because I do see the impact it has,” Potter said. “Not just with the patients, but when I do get to speak with people out in public about why I’m doing it and what my patients go through — that’s the whole reason I do it.”

Olivia Pikul, who wants to inspire people to help others

This year, Olivia Pikul’s combined passion for community service and pageantry brought her to a major milestone.

At the beginning of October, Pikul competed in the Miss Kansas Volunteer pageant and brought the crown back to Overland Park.

But it doesn’t stop there. Pikul plans to compete for the national Miss Volunteer America crown and bring it back to Johnson County next year, hoping to inspire others to serve their community along the way.

Really, Pikul said, the glitz and glam of the pageant is more of a fun bonus. Her primary hope is to use her Miss Kansas Volunteer platform to share her passion for service with the community, and inspire others to follow suit.

“I want to inspire people to open their hearts — so many people are close-minded to people of different walks of life,” she said. “I really just want to be living, breathing proof that with the right resources and the right role models and people opening their hearts, we can become beneficial members of society.”

Anne Edmondson Barbour, a Global Book Award finalist

At age 85, Overland Park author Anne Edmondson Barbour published the first of several novels.

Two years and four more books later, the romance author has been honored as one of the best writers in the world. Barbour was named a finalist for the 2023 Global Book Awards for her fourth novel, “From the Beginning.”

The book, published last year, takes place in Nebraska, where a physical therapist named Nancy falls in love with her rodeo contestant and rancher patient despite a series of obstacles.

Publishing books had been a lifelong dream of Barbour’s. She’s currently working on her sixth novel, which she said may be the final book in her contemporary romance series, “Love Connections.”

