5 to Try faves: Post readers give their top picks from 2023

The 5 to try series started in 2021, with the Post asking readers to weigh in on their favorite local things to do and places to dine. When we ask, hundreds of you share your recommendations. Even more of you rush to read these roundups of reader picks.

As we look back on the last year and look toward 2024, we’re reflecting on some of our favorite stories — and our favorite Johnson County things.

The year 2023 is coming to an end, Johnson County!

From cheaper dining options to the best places to visit on a day trip, here are some of the most popular “5 to Try” topics from 2023.

Day trips

In June, we asked readers to tell us where they like to go when they need to get out of town for just a day of recreation.

That list was for short summer getaways, but it could also prove useful when kiddos and other family members are all home for the winter holiday season.

Readers’ top favorites were:

Lawrence, Kansas (45-minute drive)

Weston, Missouri (45-minute drive)

Atchison, Kansas (60-minute drive)

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge (90-minute drive)

Arrow Rock, Missouri (100-minute drive)

Hidden dining gems

In May, readers gave us their top choices for off-the-beaten-path eateries and “hole in the wall” grub joints.

Here’s where readers recommend you go if you’re looking to change it up with your dining-out choice:

Mediterranean Taste (Overland Park)

Ika Grill Sushi and Pan Asian (Leawood)

Wooden Spoon (Overland Park)

Elsa’s Ethiopian Restaurant (Overland Park)

Story (Prairie Village)

Cheap eats

Want to save a few bucks but just can’t be bothered to cook at home?

In August, we asked for your recommendations for places to get a good meal for $15 or less.

Readers recommended:

Meddys (Prairie Village)

Pizza Tascio (Overland Park)

Strip’s Chicken (Olathe and Merriam)

Pegah’s Family Restaurant (Shawnee and Lenexa)

French Market (Prairie Village)

Outdoor dining

In March, when spring was blossoming, the Post asked readers to suggest their go-tos for outdoor dining.

Though it might be awhile before you can enjoy the restaurant patios on this list, you can read it now and think of warmer times.

Readers’ top favorites for dining al fresco are:

Wandering Vine (Shawnee)

Coach’s Bar and Grill (Overland Park)

Blue Koi (Leawood)

Strang Hall (Overland Park)

Salsa Grill (Mission)

Chips and salsa

Want a place where the chips and salsa are delicious — and free?

Well we’ve got you covered!

In April, we asked readers to spice things up a bit with their favorite free chips and salsa or other premium dips at local Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants.

Here’s where readers said you can get the best chips and dips in JoCo: