  Juliana Garcia

Johnson County Library’s most checked-out books in 2023

A few of the top titles on Johnson County Library's most checked out adult fiction list. Image created by Juliana Garcia.

Romance novelists and the romance-fantasy genre are driving readers to Johnson County Library.

The library system’s most-checked out book lists of 2023, which exclude the month of December, show romance novelist Colleen Hoover still tops the charts — and romance fantasy novels are also popular.

Gregg Winsor, a reference librarian with Johnson County Library, told the Post that the library system’s readers are always looking for the next big read to place a hold on.

