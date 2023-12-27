Gregg Winsor, a reference librarian with Johnson County Library, told the Post that the library system’s readers are always looking for the next big read to place a hold on.

The library system’s most-checked out book lists of 2023, which exclude the month of December, show romance novelist Colleen Hoover still tops the charts — and romance fantasy novels are also popular.

Romance novelists and the romance-fantasy genre are driving readers to Johnson County Library.

That allows Johnson County Library to focus its efforts on finding more hidden gem authors and books to showcase to readers, such as on the library’s “notable” lists.

“Our readers are extremely whip smart, well read and very good,” Winsor said.

Winsor said the dominant authors for children’s books represent the relatable nature of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney and younger children’s parents gravitating to books they read, like those authored and illustrated by Mo Willems.

Most popular check-outs

Below are the most popular check-outs by genre, according to Johnson County Library. (See last year’s list here).

Adult fiction

Adult non-fiction

Young Adult

Juvenile (older kids)

Easy reader (younger kids)

Top 10 most popular items on hold

Below are the top 10 most popular items on hold at the Johnson County Library, according to the library system.