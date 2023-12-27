Inside JCPRD: Celebrating a vibrant year of JCPRD Public Art in 2023!

At JCPRD, we embrace a vision built on three pillars, and public art holds a special place in our hearts as it enriches the visitor experience in our parks, trails, and facilities. Supporting local artists is at the core of our mission, and we believe that art, when site-specific, has the power to enhance a visitor’s sense of place.

As we joyfully reflect on the past year, we are thrilled to share the incredible journey of our second full year of public art in JCPRD parks, trails, and facilities. This vibrant endeavor has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of our community partners, staff, the JCPRD board, and public art committee and art selection committee participants.

Excitingly, public art has become an integral part of our planning process, a testament highlighted in the most recent update to JCPRD’s Legacy Plan. Let’s delve into the artistic tapestry woven across our parks in 2023!

1. The JCPRD Poster Project unveiling: A kaleidoscope of local talent!

Launching for the first time this year, the JCPRD Poster Project is a multi-year initiative inspired by the iconic style of Federal Art Project artists from the 1930s. Four local artists – Tad Carpenter, Daniel Bartle, Luke Wittman, and Michael Perry – captured the essence of Big Bull Creek Park, Cedar Niles Park, Lexington Lake Park, and Shawnee Mission Park through captivating illustrations. These posters are now proudly displayed at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center and are available for purchase, allowing you to take home a piece of our park’s beauty.

2. “Cloud Cover” by Chris Dahlquist: A skyward celebration!

Chris Dahlquist’s “Cloud Cover” stands tall at the entrance of Theatre in the Park, a temporary installation set to captivate visitors until September 2024. Cloud Cover celebrates the intersection of the colored stage lights and the open skies intrinsic to the park. It provides a fun and engaging respite from the sun while inviting viewers to lay back, look up, and slow down. This interactive piece is accessible through our trail system, even when the park’s theatrical magic is on hiatus.

3. “Restoring Refuge” by Cydney Ross and Alix Daniel: A prairie-inspired symphony!

Nestled in Kill Creek Park, “Restoring Refuge” is a temporary installation born from the Art and Natural Resources Residency focused on prairie restoration. Comprising cedar poles, dry plant materials, and prairie-inspired sculptures, this elongated structure invites visitors to witness the beauty of nature’s evolution, contributing to ongoing prairie restoration efforts.

4. Reviving “Cattails” by Arlie Regier: A journey through time!

In 2023, we proudly restored the beloved “Cattails” art installation at Shawnee Mission Park to its original glory. Crafted by Arlie Regier in the 1970s, these interactive pods offer a unique way to experience the beauty of Shawnee Mission Park Lake. Regier’s first “public art project” remains a testament to the artistic legacy born within JCPRD.

In 2023, we proudly supported 22 local and regional artists and welcomed approximately 4 million visitors who engaged with public art in some way during their visits to JCPRD parks, trails, and facilities. As we step into the new year, we encourage you to explore these artistic gems, bask in the beauty of our natural spaces, and anticipate the excitement that 2024 will undoubtedly bring. Two permanent JCPRD public art pieces, added in 2022, to include in your exploration should include Meadowbrook Park featuring “Gateway,” by Amie Jacobsen, and Okun Fieldhouse featuring a 4,500 square foot mural titled, “Rebirth,” by ITRA icons. As the largest landowner in the county, JCPRD manages spaces for active park use, passive enjoyment, and essential restoration efforts. Our artistic endeavors not only showcase the incredible work of our staff but also contribute to the joy and well-being of our community by providing inspiring, well-managed, and beautiful spaces. We are committed to providing public art in JCPRD parks, trails, and facilities that inspires a deeper connection to place through interactive, immersive, and inclusive experiences. While our program receives some tax support through our annual CIP process, approximately half of the overall public art budget is fueled by private donations, grants, and gifts. We invite everyone in the community to consider a gift to The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County, allowing us to continue this meaningful work.

Your feedback and ideas are always welcome as we continue building this artistic tapestry together. To learn more about the program or any of these projects, visit our public art program page or sign up for our e-newsletter.