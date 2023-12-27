  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: Celebrating a vibrant year of JCPRD Public Art in 2023!

“Cloud Cover” by Chris Dahlquist at the entrance of Theatre in the Park is accessible year-round via the trail in Shawnee Mission Park.

By Superintendent of Culture Susan Mong

As we joyfully reflect on the past year, we are thrilled to share the incredible journey of our second full year of public art in JCPRD parks, trails, and facilities.  This vibrant endeavor has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of our community partners, staff, the JCPRD board, and public art committee and art selection committee participants.

At JCPRD, we embrace a vision built on three pillars, and public art holds a special place in our hearts as it enriches the visitor experience in our parks, trails, and facilities. Supporting local artists is at the core of our mission, and we believe that art, when site-specific, has the power to enhance a visitor’s sense of place.