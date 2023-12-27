5 to Try faves: Post readers give their top picks from 2023

Above, the patio at Coach's Bar & Grill in southern Overland Park. Photo via Coach's Facebook page.
The year 2023 is coming to an end, Johnson County!
As we look back on the last year and look toward 2024, we’re reflecting on some of our favorite stories — and our favorite Johnson County things.
The 5 to try series started in 2021, with the Post asking readers to weigh in on their favorite local things to do and places to dine. When we ask, hundreds of you share your recommendations. Even more of you rush to read these roundups of reader picks.
From cheaper dining options to the best places to visit on a day trip, here are some of the most popular “5 to Try” topics from 2023.
Day trips
In June, we asked readers to tell us where they like to go when they need to get out of town for just a day of recreation.
That list was for short summer getaways, but it could also prove useful when kiddos and other family members are all home for the winter holiday season.
Want a place where the chips and salsa are delicious — and free?
Well we’ve got you covered!
In April, we asked readers to spice things up a bit with their favorite free chips and salsa or other premium dips at local Tex-Mex and Mexican restaurants.
Here’s where readers said you can get the best chips and dips in JoCo:
Mi Ranchito (Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe)
Fronteras (Lenexa and Gardner)
Tequila Harry’s (Overland Park)
Torreon Mexican Restaurant Co. (Overland Park)
K-Macho’s (Olathe and Overland Park)
