  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Restaurants

Post’s most read local bar and restaurant stories from 2023

restaurants and bars 2023

The smoked salmon crostini at Sierra Grill in Lenexa. File photo.

This year brought plenty of new places to dine and taste new fare in Johnson County. 

From new places to sip to popular Kansas City mainstays expanding their footprint, here’s a look at some of the Post’s most popular stories about local bars and restaurants opening in Johnson County this past year. 

Champion Burritos — Shawnee

Champion Burritos is opening a new Shawnee location, its first on the Kansas side of the metro area. Above, the burrito el campeon, one of the restaurant's featured menu items.
Champion Burritos in Shawnee. Photo via Facebook.

Opened: July
Known for: Burrito el campeon
Location: 16322 W. 65th St.
Website: https://championburritos.com/
Read more: KC-area burrito shop owner brings concept home to Shawnee

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙

If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.