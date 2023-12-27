Post’s most read local bar and restaurant stories from 2023

This year brought plenty of new places to dine and taste new fare in Johnson County.
From new places to sip to popular Kansas City mainstays expanding their footprint, here’s a look at some of the Post’s most popular stories about local bars and restaurants opening in Johnson County this past year.
Champion Burritos — Shawnee
Opened: July
Known for: Burrito el campeon
Location: 16322 W. 65th St.
Website: https://championburritos.com/
Read more: KC-area burrito shop owner brings concept home to Shawnee
Wild Child — downtown Shawnee
Opened: July
Known for: Wine, craft cocktails and no or low ABV cocktails
Location: 11022 Johnson Drive
Website: https://www.wildchildkc.com
Read more: Wild Child, ‘no and low’ alcohol cocktail bar, debuts in downtown Shawnee
Lemon Cake Bakery — Leawood
Opened: December
Known for: Lemon cake and other baked goods
Location: 10683 Mission Road
Website: http://www.cafeeuropakc.com/
Read more: Kansas City café reopening in Johnson County with focus on sweets
Gallagher’s Coffeehouse — Shawnee
Opened: September
Known for: Rollover bagel sandwich
Location: 22742 Midland Drive
Website: https://www.facebook.com/Gallaghergrinds/
Read more: Beloved Shawnee coffee shop reopens with new name, location
El Rinconcito — Lenexa
Opened: January
Known for: Empanadas de platano and pupusas
Location: 7936 Quivira Road
Website: https://www.facebook.com/elrinconcitolenexa
Read more: Family-run Salvadoran restaurant makes old Lenexa Le Peep its home
Campesino Mexican Grill and Cantina — Mission
Opened: December
Known for: Margaritas, mango tilapia and sopes
Location: 5405 Johnson Drive
Read more: Mexican restaurant will open in former Stroud’s space in Mission
Billie’s Grocery — Leawood
Opened: December
Known for: Nutrient-dense meals and snacks
Location: 3614 W. 95th St.
Website: https://www.billiesgrocery.com/
Read more: Billie’s Grocery, KCMO organic eatery, opens Leawood location
Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar — downtown Overland Park
Opened: May
Known for: Wine, charcuterie and sandwiches
Location: 7251 W. 80th St.
Website: https://vintage78winebar.com/
Read more: Vintage ’78 Wine Bar opens in downtown Overland Park
Betty Rae’s — Olathe
Opened: September
Known for: Strawberry pretzel crunch and Joe’s BBQ burnt ends ice cream
Location: 10470 S. Ridgeview Road
Website: http://bettyraes.com/
Read more: Betty Rae’s, Kansas City ice cream staple, expanding to Johnson County
Sierra Grill — Lenexa City Center
Opened: January
Known for: Goat cheese poutine and steak frites
Location: 8659 Penrose Lane
Website: https://sierragrillkc.com/
Read more: Lenexa’s Sierra Grill steakhouse moves to new City Center spot
Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill — Mission
Opened: December
Known for: Nacho ordinary nachos, ceviche and queso birria tacos
Location: 6508 Martway St.
Website: https://www.losgallitos.net
Read more: Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill opens in Mission space once occupied by local favorite
Saints Express — Shawnee
Opened: November
Known for: Smash burgers and wings
Location: 13655 W. 63rd St.
Website: https://saintspub.com/
Read more: Saints Express opens in old Taco Hangover location in Shawnee
Becks Place — Overland Park
Opened: August
Known for: Maple bourbon chicken sandwich and salted caramel brownies
Location: 9148 Santa Fe Drive
Website: https://becksplaceop.com/
Read more: Becks Place takes over former McGuire’s spot in Overland Park
Friction Beer — downtown Shawnee
Opened: June
Known for: Pale ales and milk stouts served in a music-themed taproom
Location: 11018 Johnson Drive
Website: https://frictionbeer.com/
Read more: Friction Beer set to open in downtown Shawnee — Here’s what else is new
