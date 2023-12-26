Where and how to dispose of your Christmas tree in Johnson County

If you chose to get a real Christmas tree this year, you might be wondering where you can now dispose of it .

Now that Christmas has passed, it’s time for a less festive part of the holiday season — the cleanup.

It’s time to “un-deck the halls,” so to speak.

Johnson County and its cities have a number of options for doing so. Just remember: Any trees dropped off at recycling sites must be stripped of any decorations.

Johnson County

The county will open disposal sites for Johnson Countians to recycle their Christmas trees for free on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Trees without decorations can be dropped off at the following locations:

The Theatre in the Park parking lot, north of the Shawnee Mission park main entrance at 7710 Renner Road

The Heritage Park marina parking lot in Olathe

The north side of the marina parking lot at Kill Creek Park in Olathe

The parking lot at Big Bull Creek Park in Edgerton

You can bring real trees to these sites from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Jan. 31.

Leawood

Leawood offers three locations for residents to drop off their Christmas trees, once decorations and plastic bags have been removed.

You can bring real trees to the following locations:

The parking lot south of the aquatic center at Leawood City Park

Tomahawk Park (near 119th Street and Mission Road) in the parking lot west of the soccer fields

The north parking lot at Ironwoods Park, (just south of 143rd Street and Mission Road)

These drop-off sites will open on Dec. 26, and will remain open through Jan. 17.

Lenexa

Residents can bring trees to the Little Mill Creek North Park parking lot at 79th and Cottonwood streets.

That drop-off site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 26 through Jan. 10.

If you’d like your tree picked up instead, the city of Lenexa will partner again this year with local Boy Scout Troop 186 for curbside tree pickups.

Scouts in the troop will pick up trees on Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

To arrange a tree pickup, sign up for a date here and place your tree on the curb by 9 a.m. on one of the four days you choose.

Merriam

The city of Merriam’s Public Works department will pick up Christmas trees from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12.

To get your tree picked up, place it by the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled pickup day.

This pickup is free for Merriam residents.

Click here to determine which day your tree will be collected, based on where you live. Crews will start in the northernmost part of the city.

Overland Park

Overland Park residents have four options for Christmas tree drop-off.

From 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., residents can bring trees to the following locations:

Young’s Park at 79th and Antioch

The Indian Creek Recreation Cente, 10308 Marty St.

Quivira Park at 119th and Quivira

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can bring trees to the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

These sites will be open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9. All trees that are dropped off at these sites will be used for mulch in city parks.

Olathe

Olathe residents can bring real Christmas trees in to be composted.

Trees can be brought to Olathe’s composting facility at 127th and Hedge Lane.

The facility is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring a photo ID with you for proof of Olathe residency.

Prairie Village

Residents can place trees at the curb for hauler Republic Services to pick up during the first two weeks of January. (But remember to cut it in half beforehand if it’s taller than 6 feet.)

Residents of Prairie Village can also drop off real Christmas trees to be recycled at several sites across the city. These include:

Porter Park north of 75th and Roe

Franklin Park off Somerset and Roe

Taliaferro Park on 79th Street between Aberdeen and Norwood streets

They’ll be open for drop-off until Jan. 14.

Roeland Park

Residents can drop off their Christmas trees for recycling at the Rocks, near the intersection of 48th Street and Roe Boulevard.

This site will be open between Dec. 26 and Jan. 5. Trees can be dropped off on the south end of the parking lot.

Signs will be posted and crews will be directing residents where to place their trees.