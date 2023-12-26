Post’s most read local bar and restaurant stories from 2023

From new places to sip to popular Kansas City mainstays expanding their footprint, here’s a look at some of the Post’s most popular stories about local bars and restaurants opening in Johnson County this past year.

This year brought plenty of new places to dine and taste new fare in Johnson County.

Wild Child — downtown Shawnee

Opened: July

Known for: Wine, craft cocktails and no or low ABV cocktails

Location: 11022 Johnson Drive

Website: https://www.wildchildkc.com

Read more: Wild Child, ‘no and low’ alcohol cocktail bar, debuts in downtown Shawnee

Lemon Cake Bakery — Leawood

Opened: December

Known for: Lemon cake and other baked goods

Location: 10683 Mission Road

Website: http://www.cafeeuropakc.com/

Read more: Kansas City café reopening in Johnson County with focus on sweets

Gallagher’s Coffeehouse — Shawnee

Opened: September

Known for: Rollover bagel sandwich

Location: 22742 Midland Drive

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Gallaghergrinds/

Read more: Beloved Shawnee coffee shop reopens with new name, location

El Rinconcito — Lenexa

Opened: January

Known for: Empanadas de platano and pupusas

Location: 7936 Quivira Road

Website: https://www.facebook.com/elrinconcitolenexa

Read more: Family-run Salvadoran restaurant makes old Lenexa Le Peep its home

Campesino Mexican Grill and Cantina — Mission

Opened: December

Known for: Margaritas, mango tilapia and sopes

Location: 5405 Johnson Drive

Read more: Mexican restaurant will open in former Stroud’s space in Mission

Billie’s Grocery — Leawood

Opened: December

Known for: Nutrient-dense meals and snacks

Location: 3614 W. 95th St.

Website: https://www.billiesgrocery.com/

Read more: Billie’s Grocery, KCMO organic eatery, opens Leawood location

Vintage ‘78 Wine Bar — downtown Overland Park

Opened: May

Known for: Wine, charcuterie and sandwiches

Location: 7251 W. 80th St.

Website: https://vintage78winebar.com/

Read more: Vintage ’78 Wine Bar opens in downtown Overland Park

Betty Rae’s — Olathe

Opened: September

Known for: Strawberry pretzel crunch and Joe’s BBQ burnt ends ice cream

Location: 10470 S. Ridgeview Road

Website: http://bettyraes.com/

Read more: Betty Rae’s, Kansas City ice cream staple, expanding to Johnson County

Sierra Grill — Lenexa City Center

Opened: January

Known for: Goat cheese poutine and steak frites

Location: 8659 Penrose Lane

Website: https://sierragrillkc.com/

Read more: Lenexa’s Sierra Grill steakhouse moves to new City Center spot

Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill — Mission

Opened: December

Known for: Nacho ordinary nachos, ceviche and queso birria tacos

Location: 6508 Martway St.

Website: https://www.losgallitos.net

Read more: Los Gallitos Fresh Mexican Grill opens in Mission space once occupied by local favorite

Saints Express — Shawnee

Opened: November

Known for: Smash burgers and wings

Location: 13655 W. 63rd St.

Website: https://saintspub.com/

Read more: Saints Express opens in old Taco Hangover location in Shawnee

Becks Place — Overland Park

Opened: August

Known for: Maple bourbon chicken sandwich and salted caramel brownies

Location: 9148 Santa Fe Drive

Website: https://becksplaceop.com/

Read more: Becks Place takes over former McGuire’s spot in Overland Park

Friction Beer — downtown Shawnee

Opened: June

Known for: Pale ales and milk stouts served in a music-themed taproom

Location: 11018 Johnson Drive

Website: https://frictionbeer.com/

Read more: Friction Beer set to open in downtown Shawnee — Here’s what else is new