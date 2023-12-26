  Andrew Gaug  - Johnson County

Here are some family-friendly things to do over winter break in Johnson County

Holiday Lights at Farmstead Lane

Holiday Lights at Farmstead Lane. Photo via Farmstead Lane Facebook page.

Happy holidays, Johnson County!

After the presents are unwrapped and Christmas dinner becomes a memory, you might want somewhere fun for your family or friends to go. We have some suggestions for events around the area.

Beyond the culinary festivities, there’s a lot going on in Johnson County to keep you and your loved ones entertained while you celebrate the holiday season.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.