Beyond the culinary festivities, there’s a lot going on in Johnson County to keep you and your loved ones entertained while you celebrate the holiday season.

After the presents are unwrapped and Christmas dinner becomes a memory, you might want somewhere fun for your family or friends to go. We have some suggestions for events around the area.

Here’s where you can find some festive fun in Johnson County:

Holiday Lights at Farmstead Lane

The electric holiday paradise at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road in Overland Park, will continue through Dec. 31.

At the free event, people can experience the enchantment of the season from the warmth of your car as you enjoy your favorite holiday tunes and watch a light show dance across the front entranceway of the Farmstead.

It is free and open to the public.

The Ice in Leawood

If you’re looking to get people moving, The Ice at Leawood’s Park Place will have patrons strapping on their skates and taking to the ice.

Running through March 3, the outdoor ice rink is open every day, including the holidays.

Hours are: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $4 to $11 and can be purchased at the venue’s ticketing vendor website.

Sar-Ko Aglow

From 6 to 11 p.m. nightly, people can check out Lenexa’s massive lights display at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway & Lackman Road.

Featuring miles of strands of holiday lights, the display invites people to take a stroll around Rose’s Pond to catch the spectacle and its reflections on the water.

The display is free and open to everyone. It will close on Jan. 15.

Johnson County Museum tours

The Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, offers an historic escape for families.



The museum invites people to check out its KidScape children’s zone, as well as limited-time exhibit “TRAINS: Transportation and the Transformation of Johnson County.”

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.



“The Night Tree” at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens

Being held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Dec. 30, at the aboretum, 8909 W. 179th St., “The Night Tree” is a “blend of literature, creativity, and community.”

Drawing inspiration from the book “The Night Tree” by Eve Bunting, the event includes crafting unique ornaments for woodland animals and gathering around a designated “Night Tree” adorned with the newly-crafted ornaments. Participants will receive hot chocolate during the event.

Tickets are $5 per person and available at the Acme Ticketing website.

