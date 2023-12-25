Merry Christmas, Johnson County! The Post is taking this week off

One big change you’ll notice after the new year is our new name and new website.

Just as we did last year, we’re taking the rest of 2023 off from publishing new stories and will return with fresh headlines on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Post staff wishes our readers a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Starting Jan. 2, we’ll be the Johnson County Post, covering our traditional areas of Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley, as well as Olathe now.

Subscribers should be on the lookout for communication from us about how the transition will work.

Access to this site will be automatically rerouted to our new site. And readers who are used to our daily email news blasts will still receive those in their inboxes on Jan. 2 without interruption.

We want to give our staff a break

We think it’s important to build a sustainable and rewarding work culture at the Post.

In the past, our staff has typically taken Christmas Day itself off and then returned to work after that.

But starting last year, we wanted to make a statement that we feel it’s important giving our reporters and editors an entire week off at the holidays.

We think that’s key to recognizing them for the hard work and commitment they show during the rest of the year.

The journalism profession is notorious for its unsustainable work environment, punctuated by late-night deadlines, working weekends and holidays spent clacking away on our keyboards.

Sometimes, as when a big story breaks, those demands are unavoidable. But the week after Christmas usually isn’t that time.

We’re betting again that a week off will give our staff the mental rest and recuperation needed to return to covering Johnson County in 2023 with renewed energy and vigor.

The Post will publish a few stories this week

Still, do expect to see some content from us this week reviewing some of our top stories and the biggest developments in Johnson County this past year.

We have prepared a few retrospective stories that will appear on the site and in your email inboxes throughout this week

And we are still prepared to cover big breaking news if it happens between now and the new year.

Until then, see you in 2024!