  Kyle Palmer  - Holidays

Merry Christmas, Johnson County! The Post is taking this week off

Christmas tree in clock tower plaza in Overland Park

A Christmas tree at Clock Tower Plaza in downtown Overland Park. File photo.

The Post staff wishes our readers a merry Christmas and a happy new year!

Just as we did last year, we’re taking the rest of 2023 off from publishing new stories and will return with fresh headlines on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

We’ll return as the Johnson County Post

One big change you’ll notice after the new year is our new name and new website.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because more than 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe.

A bit about me and my background:

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.