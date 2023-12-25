  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

JCCC Updates: Faculty member’s College Scholars project addresses challenge of older-adult household transitions

The challenge of older adult household transitions was the subject of a recent research study by Dr. Heather Carlile Carter, Assistant Professor of Interior Design. The study was part of JCCC’s College Scholars program.

By Heather Carlile Carter, PhD, Assistant Professor, Interior Design 

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) measures the impact of academic research by its ability to move beyond the confines of textbooks and classrooms and into the lives of individuals. One way this occurs is through the College Scholars awards program. JCCC dedicates this program to showcasing faculty excellence in research. It emphasizes contributions that extend beyond the classroom by providing a venue for faculty research to enrich academic understanding. College Scholars recipients present two distinct sessions—an evening lecture tailored for a general audience and a daytime presentation for students, faculty, and staff. In this way, research filters into students’ learning experiences and the community at large.

Dr. Heather Carlile Carter, Assistant Professor of Interior Design

Research that informs the classroom experience

For the 2023-2024 academic school year, Dr. Heather Carlile Carter, Assistant Professor of Interior Design, received one of the four awards from JCCC’s College Scholars Program to study older-adult household transitions. This transition process is often a family affair that involves parting with most possessions. The ubiquity of self-storage facilities within the U.S. is a poignant reminder of our reluctance at all ages to get rid of our stuff. Self-storage is an annual $40 billion industry, with the number of business locations surpassing the combined count of major fast-food/coffee chains.