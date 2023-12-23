  A message from the Johnson County Library  - Sponsored posts

Your Community: Cookbooks at the Library – holiday favorites and year-round resources

Diana Spencer with one of her holiday cookbook recommendations.

While we all might celebrate holidays a little differently, there are a few things most of us share. At the top of that list is food. It’s no surprise then that librarians and library users alike have a soft spot for the Library’s collection of cookbooks.

There’s something for everyone: favorite series like those from Smitten KitchenOttolenghiMartha Stewart and Half Baked Harvest. There are cookbooks for types of cuisine and types of appliances, various diets and holidays. And Diana Spencer knows most of them.

Spencer, a Youth Information Specialist at Corinth Library, sometimes spends time in the nonfiction stacks so she can scope out new cookbooks. A pretty cover catches her attention, she says, but what she cares about most is what’s inside. She tends to gravitate to cookbooks that can give her patrons the same things she values in a cookbook. “Something that draws out their creativity, something that they find confidence in doing. I think cooking is a form of expression. When I’m cooking, I know that I’m taking care of other people and nurturing them, and I hope that maybe somebody else might find that same joy in cooking,” she said.