  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Truck crash causes traffic jam on I-35 in Johnson County

Traffic on southbound I-35 at Antioch Road built up after a truck crash Saturday evening.

Traffic on southbound I-35 at Antioch Road built up after a truck crash Saturday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A truck crash snarled traffic on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m., when a truck tractor drove onto the concrete barrier along the outside shoulder of I-35 south of Antioch Road.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was not injured.