Truck crash causes traffic jam on I-35 in Johnson County

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was not injured.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m., when a truck tractor drove onto the concrete barrier along the outside shoulder of I-35 south of Antioch Road.

A truck crash snarled traffic on Interstate 35 in Merriam on Saturday evening.

The crash, however, did cause damage to the underside of the truck tractor, which created a spill of truck fluids running onto the road.

Overland Park firefighters responded to contain the spill and address any leaking fluids.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers and Merriam Police officers blocked the three right lanes of the Interstate as the mess was cleaned up, leaving traffic to pass by in only one lane.

The backup quickly built to the I-35 and I-635 interchange, with many drivers choosing to exit the highway and use city streets.

All lanes of the I-35 reopened shortly after 7 p.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.