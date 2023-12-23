Mail carrier hospitalized after rollover crash in Shawnee

Mund Road is between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive.

Shawnee police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection of Johnson Drive and Mund Road just after 2:30 p.m.

A mail carrier was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Saturday afternoon along Johnson Drive in western Shawnee.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to report a mail truck on its wheels with heavy damage and one person still inside the truck.

With the help of a firefighter driving the ambulance, Johnson County Med-Act transported the injured man to an area trauma center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The mail truck was driving east on Johnson Drive, near Noble Street, when the driver lost control.

The mail truck drove up onto the sidewalk, crossed over all lanes of Johnson Drive and finally came to a stop in the grass on the northeast corner of the intersection at Mund Road.

Police at the scene told the Post that no other vehicles were involved.

One officer from the department’s traffic safety unit investigated the crash.

The mail carrier has only been identified as a man in his 30s.

Police had all lanes of Johnson Drive closed from Lakecrest Drive to Monticello Road as they investigated the crash. The road reopened to regular traffic about 90 minutes later.

No other details were immediately available.

