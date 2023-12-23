  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Mail carrier hospitalized after rollover crash in Shawnee

A mail truck crashed in Shawnee Saturday afternoon.

A mail truck after a rollover crash in western Shawnee Saturday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A mail carrier was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Saturday afternoon along Johnson Drive in western Shawnee.

Shawnee police, firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the intersection of Johnson Drive and Mund Road just after 2:30 p.m.

Mund Road is between Monticello Road and Woodland Drive.