SMSD News: Read Across SMSD December – Recognize our connectedness

Whether a community member has been in the Shawnee Mission community for decades or they just started out – we are all connected because we are One Shawnee Mission.

Throughout the month of December the Shawnee Mission School District has been celebrating the Read Across SMSD theme: Recognize Our Connectedness.