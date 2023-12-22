The man’s home is a quadplex in the Pine Meadow Townhomes.

In a news release posted to the department’s social media, Shawnee Police say they were called to check the welfare of a person in the 6300 block of Albervan Street at about 7:30 p.m.

A man is in police custody after he allegedly fired a gun inside of his home and threatened to shoot police officers late on Thursday evening.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the man was calling dispatchers and telling them that he was going to shoot officers if they came to his house.

“Before officers arrived, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots,” the Shawnee Police release says. “Upon officers’ arrival, the suspect fired additional shots as the officers approached.”

The department’s equivalent of a SWAT team, the Special Tactics and Response Team, was activated and responded to the scene.

Residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

An armored Lenco Bearcat vehicle from the Lenexa Police Department also responded to the scene.

A Post reporter was near the scene when the man came out of the house and surrendered to officers in the driveway at 8:35 p.m.

“We are grateful that this incident ended without any injuries to citizens or law enforcement officers,” the release says.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office online booking log shows the man was arrested at 8:38 p.m. and booked into the jail at 1:01 a.m.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.