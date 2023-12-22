  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Shawnee townhome standoff ends with man in custody

A Shawnee Police officer guards the entrance to Albervan Street where a standoff took place Thursday.

A Shawnee Police officer at the entrance to Albervan Street on 63rd Street Thursday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A man is in police custody after he allegedly fired a gun inside of his home and threatened to shoot police officers late on Thursday evening.

In a news release posted to the department’s social media, Shawnee Police say they were called to check the welfare of a person in the 6300 block of Albervan Street at about 7:30 p.m.

The man’s home is a quadplex in the Pine Meadow Townhomes.