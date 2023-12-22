Part of Kill Creek Trail will close for Panasonic plant site work

A section of the Kill Creek Streamway Trail near 95th Street is expected to soon be closed for about three or four months to accommodate construction of the Panasonic battery plant.

Park board members recently approved a plan to close 1.25 miles of the trail beginning near the 95th Street trailhead and continuing southward. There is no definite closing date yet, but park officials will put notices on social media soon, said Bill Maasen, superintendent of parks and golf courses for the Johnson County Park and Recreation District.

The trail section might reopen in April

The trail is expected to be off limits at least until April so a sewer system serving Panasonic can be dug near it, he said. The sewer trench will be as deep as 25 feet and in some places will cut across the trail.