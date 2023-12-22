  The Beacon  - Kansas legislature

Here are some ideas Kansas lawmakers have for drumming up more child care

Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka in January.

Kansas lawmakers return to Topeka in January. Photo courtesy El Centro.

By Blaise Mesa

Tory Marie Blew first got on a waiting list for infant care when she got married. She waited over three years before a spot finally opened.

Thankfully for Blew, a Republican state representative from Great Bend, Kansas, she wasn’t pregnant when she first signed up. She is now, and the recently-available opening will come just in time for her baby.