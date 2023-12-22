Thankfully for Blew, a Republican state representative from Great Bend, Kansas, she wasn’t pregnant when she first signed up. She is now, and the recently-available opening will come just in time for her baby.

Tory Marie Blew first got on a waiting list for infant care when she got married. She waited over three years before a spot finally opened.

“I’m lucky for that, that it’s all gonna work out,” she said, but getting the spot wasn’t a guarantee. “​​I just kept thinking, ‘Am I going to be having to bring my child to work with me? What’s going to happen?’”

Kansas has a crippling child care shortage. Families can spend years waiting for help because the number of families looking for care far outnumber the spaces available in child care centers.

Child Care Aware of Kansas estimates the state is more than 84,000 openings short. While families wait, parents call off work or scramble to find friends or family who can take in their kids.

And even when they find a place that can look after the kid while Mom and Dad work, families can pay more than their mortgage to keep their child enrolled in care, and providers can’t cut their rates because profit margins are so slim.

The state’s legislators look motivated to do something.

Statehouse ideas for child care

Kansas lawmakers have floated a range of proposals likely to draw hearings in the upcoming legislative session that kicks off in January. Whether legislators can agree to expand tax breaks or loosen child care regulations to remake the market may not become clear for months.

Some of those ideas include:

Looking at child care subsidies. That could mean increasing child care assistance so more families get help, including middle-class families who may not usually get subsidies.