Take our Johnson County holiday lights driving tour

There are a number of festive and (more importantly) FREE holiday light displays around the county. And if you plan right, you can hit them all in one night, if you’re so inclined.

With just three more nights before Christmas, you still have a chance to get out and see Johnson County in all its lit-up holiday glory.

This weekend in Johnson County is going to be lit.

The stops list below are ordered geographically from north to south, but you can reverse it depending on where you live or simply hop around to the places you want to prioritize. It’s up to you.

So, pack a thermos of hot cocoa, crank the holiday tunes on the car stereo and enjoy before the lights are turned off.

Stop #1: Candy Cane Lane (Prairie Village)

A northeast Johnson County tradition, residents of this cul-de-sac on Outlook Lane just off 79th Street have decked out their homes each holiday season since 1958.

Motorists can make donations this year to local nonprofit Origin Arts KC.

The lights here generally stay on through the end of December.

Stop #2: Sar-Ko Aglow (Lenexa)

This time of year, Lenexa’s Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park on 87th Street Parkway is decked out with literally miles of festive-colored lights and thousands of bulbs adorning the park’s trees and trails.

You’ll want to get out of your car to fully enjoy the experience, taking a stroll around Rose’s Pond to see the lights up close.

The display runs nightly through Jan. 15.

Stop #3: Christmas Place (Overland Park)

Consider it southern Overland Park’s answer to Candy Cane Lane.

Each year, the residents along two neighboring cul-de-sacs in the Terrace Place subdivision at 131st and Antioch dress up their homes with holiday flare and drape their trees with eye-dazzling lights.

This is no longer a hidden gem, so expect to possibly sit in a bit of traffic to see it.

Stop #4: Holiday Lights on Farmstead Lane (Overland Park)

Continue your driving tour a bit more south from Christmas Place to view the family-friendly display at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

Though the farmstead itself is closed during the winter, the main entrance plays host through Dec. 31 to a nightly light show.

The lights are set to music you can listen to on your car’s radio at 90.5 FM.

Stop #5: Christmas on Bradshaw (Overland Park)

Finish your holiday light excursion by hopping over to the cul-de-sac on Bradshaw Street near 135th and Pflumm for another syncopated light show.

The houses on this street work together to light their facades up with flashing lights synchronized to music you can listen to as you drive.