  Kyle Palmer  - Holidays

Take our Johnson County holiday lights driving tour

The Christmas Place display near 131st and Antioch in Overland Park.

The Christmas Place display near 131st and Antioch in Overland Park. File photo.

This weekend in Johnson County is going to be lit.

With just three more nights before Christmas, you still have a chance to get out and see Johnson County in all its lit-up holiday glory.

There are a number of festive and (more importantly) FREE holiday light displays around the county. And if you plan right, you can hit them all in one night, if you’re so inclined.

Hi! I'm Kyle Palmer and I'm the editor of the Shawnee Mission Post and Blue Valley Post.

I believe deeply in the power of local news and strive each day to make our readers feel informed, so they can get the most out of life in this great place we all call home.

Our work is only possible because more than 7,000 Johnson Countians subscribe. To those of you who already support us as subscribers, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, I hope you'll try it out today! Your first month of full access is just $1.

A bit about me and my background:

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri's NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master's degree in education policy from Stanford University.