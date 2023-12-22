  Lucie Krisman  - Shawnee

Former auto shop in downtown Shawnee to get new life as sports bar

Shawnee Hank's Garage

The vacant auto shop building at 5801 Nieman Rd. is being repurposed into Hank's Garage and Grill, which could open as soon as next summer. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The owner of two popular Kansas City bars plans to set up shop in downtown Shawnee next year.

A former auto garage in downtown Shawnee is being redeveloped to make way for a new bar and eatery called Hank’s Garage and Grill.

