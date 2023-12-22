Foster Real Estate Report: A year in review – a recap of my favorite hits

Let Maggie Foster help guide you through Johnson County's Real Estate market.
It’s been an absolute honor to write a weekly residential real estate column sharing my local insights on the market with all of you. I embarked on this journey in April 2023 and thought I would provide a recap of my favorite articles to peruse while baking your holiday ham. Cheers to you and yours and I’ll see you next week!
The elephant in the room – the appraisal. Let’s address the elephant in the room: the appraisal. Recently, I’ve received two low appraisals in this market. This isn’t the best news when you’re the seller since the bank will only lend on the appraisal value. However, it’s sometimes good news for the buyer because they know they aren’t overpaying for a property.Read more here >>>
Seven typical buyer questions answered. In working with sellers and buyers, here are some common questions I receive from buyers. I thought it would be interesting to address and keep in mind in case you’re preparing to list your house or you’re ready to purchase your new home. Read more here >>>
You will want to entertain here, relax here, and live here. Properties in Old Sagamore are infrequently on the market, especially with the great attention to detail that this property boasts. The main floor features a beautiful dining room, living room and a family room. Lots of potential for everyday living and certainly celebrating holidays. More information here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTcr2nRJam4
This week in Johnson County there are 1131 active listings, and 863 listings under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, December 22, 2023).
About Maggie
Maggie is a ReeceNichols real estate agent and a third-generation realtor.
