Foster Real Estate Report: A year in review – a recap of my favorite hits

The elephant in the room – the appraisal . Let’s address the elephant in the room: the appraisal. Recently, I’ve received two low appraisals in this market. This isn’t the best news when you’re the seller since the bank will only lend on the appraisal value. However, it’s sometimes good news for the buyer because they know they aren’t overpaying for a property. Read more here >>>

Radon – it’s a gas! Welcome to the Midwest – the land of world-renowned barbeque, abundant crops, exceptional football teams and high levels of radon. Read more here >>>

It’s been an absolute honor to write a weekly residential real estate column sharing my local insights on the market with all of you. I embarked on this journey in April 2023 and thought I would provide a recap of my favorite articles to peruse while baking your holiday ham. Cheers to you and yours and I’ll see you next week!

Seven typical buyer questions answered. In working with sellers and buyers, here are some common questions I receive from buyers. I thought it would be interesting to address and keep in mind in case you’re preparing to list your house or you’re ready to purchase your new home. Read more here >>>

Save money and the planet at home. Do you know about this free resource? I implore you to learn more about this amazing website energystar.gov that provides information on how to save you money, protect the environment and take advantage of tax credits. Read more here >>>

Save money selling your house – what not to fix. Have you been thinking of selling your home and diving into endless repairs? Stop right there! Here are some items that you don’t need to fix when selling your house in 2023. Trust me; this could save you a fortune. Read more here >>>

Have a wonderful holiday season!

MISSION HILLS BEAUTY

You will want to entertain here, relax here, and live here. Properties in Old Sagamore are infrequently on the market, especially with the great attention to detail that this property boasts. The main floor features a beautiful dining room, living room and a family room. Lots of potential for everyday living and certainly celebrating holidays. More information here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTcr2nRJam4

https://maggief.reecenichols.com/ListingDetails/6552-Overbrook-Road-Mission-Hills-KS-66208/2464569

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there are 1131 active listings, and 863 listings under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, December 22, 2023).