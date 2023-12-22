  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Real Estate Report: A year in review – a recap of my favorite hits

Let Maggie Foster help guide you through Johnson County's Real Estate market.

It’s been an absolute honor to write a weekly residential real estate column sharing my local insights on the market with all of you. I embarked on this journey in April 2023 and thought I would provide a recap of my favorite articles to peruse while baking your holiday ham. Cheers to you and yours and I’ll see you next week!

Radon – it’s a gas! Welcome to the Midwest – the land of world-renowned barbeque, abundant crops, exceptional football teams and high levels of radon. Read more here >>>

The elephant in the room – the appraisalLet’s address the elephant in the room: the appraisal. Recently, I’ve received two low appraisals in this market. This isn’t the best news when you’re the seller since the bank will only lend on the appraisal value. However, it’s sometimes good news for the buyer because they know they aren’t overpaying for a property. Read more here >>>