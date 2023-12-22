  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Crunch Fitness moving into old Genesis space in Shawnee

Crunch Building

The future Crunch Fitness location on Shawnee Mission Parkway. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

A New York-based gym chain will replace the old Genesis Health Club location on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Crunch Fitness will be moving into the former gym at 11311 Shawnee Mission Parkway. A website for the location and a sign on the door both stated the club is coming soon.

The club has more than 400 locations

Founded in New York in 1989, the club is an international chain, focused on inclusiveness, positivity and fun, according to the company.

