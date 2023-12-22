Crunch Fitness moving into old Genesis space in Shawnee

Founded in New York in 1989, the club is an international chain, focused on inclusiveness, positivity and fun, according to the company.

Crunch Fitness will be moving into the former gym at 11311 Shawnee Mission Parkway. A website for the location and a sign on the door both stated the club is coming soon.

A New York-based gym chain will replace the old Genesis Health Club location on Shawnee Mission Parkway.

It services a variety of exercises, from cardio, weights and machines to group classes to circuit training.

It also offers services like kid’s crunch babysitting, a sauna, locker room with showers and hydromassage.

It’s similar to chains like Planet Fitness

The gym aims at making people feel welcome with its “No Judgments” slogan.

It also boasts its affordability, with monthly rates ranging from $9 for its Base package to $29.99 for its Peak Results plan.

For a limited time, it’s offering a “Founding 500” rate, where the first 500 people to sign up pay $1 down and get their first month free.

It replaces Genesis Health Club

Crunch Fitness is the first gym to go in the location since Genesis left in 2018. Before that, it was previously a 24 Hour Fitness location.

Genesis left the location after they couldn’t purchase the building.

It moved to the old World Gym building at 6501 E. Frontage Road in Merriam, where it still operates.

It’s another new gym in Johnson County

In 2023, several new gyms opened in the area, including Anytime Fitness in Overland Park, Body20 in Lenexa and Sunflower Gyrotonic & Yoga Wall Studio in Mission.

It will be the first Crunch Fitness location in Johnson County. It also has other Kansas locations in Lawrence and Topeka.

No timetable is given on when it will open.

