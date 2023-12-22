  Andrew Gaug  - Paywall

Another swim meet canceled at Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center

Aquatic Center

The Shawnee Mission School District Aquatic Center. File photo.

A swim meet planned for January at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center in Lenexa has been canceled due to ongoing air quality concerns that plagued the facility earlier this year.

Organizers say they decided to be cautious and cancel the Brian Howard Memorial Swim Meet while they await the results of an air quality and ventilation study after an August incident in which swimmers became ill.

The meet was expected to draw more than 500 swimmers

Scheduled for Jan. 12-14, the meet was canceled in a joint move by the Shawnee Mission School District, which owns the building, the Johnson County Park and Recreation District, which operates the pool and books non-district events at the venue and the Kansas City Blazers Swim Team, which organizes the annual Brian Howard event named in honor of one of the team’s former swimmers.

