Your Insurance: End-of-year insurance checklist

As 2023 winds down, it’s a great time to take a moment to evaluate your current insurance coverage and make sure you are adequately protected. Here’s a brief checklist that you can use to help make sure your homeowner’s insurance coverage is in good shape for the year to come. 

Review your homeowner’s insurance coverage.

Here are a few must-have coverage items and questions to ask your agent. Make sure you understand these limits and how these items are covered on your current homeowner’s policy.