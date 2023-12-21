  Ben McCarthy  - Johnson County

Project 1020, JoCo’s only winter homeless shelter, is already at capacity this year

A guest at the Project 1020 shelter last year. File photo.

The first of December marked the beginning of the ninth winter of operations for Project 1020, Johnson County’s only low-barrier-to-entry homeless shelter.

When the Post reached out to the shelter’s founder, Barb McEver, last week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners was 24 hours away from voting to approve the purchase of a Lenexa hotel to be converted into the county’s first and only year-round shelter and service center for those experiencing homelessness, a move that to local advocates could change the course of how homelessness is addressed in Johnson County.

At the time, she was pessimistic about that measure’s chances of passing and was more focused on what she was seeing just in her first few weeks of operation this year.