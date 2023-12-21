So, the two of them decided to switch gears, returning to Prairie Village to take over the long-standing Corinth Square shop.

Goodwin and his husband, Alan Tipton, were living in Los Angeles at the time, working in animation and aerospace engineering, respectively. But the article suggested it could be time for a pivot — the owners of the Learning Tree, a toy and book store in Prairie Village, were looking to hand the store off to new owners.

Goodwin is no stranger to toy stores

While growing up in Prairie Village, Goodwin worked at a toy store in the Shops of Prairie Village called Village Toy and Hobby.

That store has since closed, but Goodwin said his experience working there left him with a desire to someday own a similar shop of his own.

“I’ve always wanted to have a toy and book store,” he said. “The reason my sister texted me that story was that I think she knew — and anybody who knows me as well has kind of known — that this was something I’ve been interested in maybe pursuing.”

The Learning Tree’s previous owners wanted a new chapter

Jane and Jonny Girson, the shop’s original owners, operated the Learning Tree for multiple decades.

The shop originally opened in Leawood in 1996 before moving to its current digs at Corinth Square, where it has remained for 23 years. Goodwin said he and Tipton reached out to the Girsons last summer to express interest in the store.

“We did our very best to make a good impression,” he said. “We knew there were going to be lots of people interested in the store.”

The two of them put together a virtual presentation for the Girsons, which included photos from Goodwin’s time working at a toy store. From there, Zoom calls became in-person meetings when Goodwin and Tipton returned to Prairie Village for a vacation and ended up staying for months.

“We kept talking with them for such long periods — we would come in here and look at the clock and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve been in here for three hours just talking,’” Goodwin said.

As the Girsons have stayed on as “mentors” at the store, Tipton said learning about both the store and the toy industry through their eyes has been a fun bonus to the experience.

“They spent a lot of time with us early on, introducing us to really all aspects of it,” Tipton said. “It’s really helped with the transition for us to understand the store and the legacy that we’re taking over and carrying on.”

The new owners want to carry on the store’s legacy

Aside from its new owners, the couple said not much has changed about the store. The store still offers the education-based toy and book inventory it has become known for, and the other staff members have been able to stay on board.

Now, only a few weeks officially into their new roles, Goodwin and Tipton are navigating the hearty buzz of owning a toy and book store during the holiday season.

So far, it has consisted of a lot of meeting the store’s regular customers — some of which live close by, and others who now live across the country who still stop in whenever they get the chance. It’s clear to them the store has a legacy, and that’s something its new owners said they’re looking forward to carrying on.

“Now that people know what has happened and that we are the new owners, a lot of people come in and ask to meet us,” Goodwin said. “We love meeting people. They just want to tell us how they’ve been shopping here with their kids and now their kids are parents, and they’re grandparents. So we know that there’s a nice thing to continue here.”

