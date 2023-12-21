  Lucie Krisman  - Prairie Village

The Learning Tree, beloved Prairie Village toy store, starts next chapter with new owners

Prairie Village the Learning Tree

The Learning Tree in Prairie Village's new owners, husband-and-husband team Alan Tipton (left) and Brett Goodwin with two of their favorite books in the store. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Last July, Brett Goodwin received an article link from his sister in Johnson County.

Goodwin and his husband, Alan Tipton, were living in Los Angeles at the time, working in animation and aerospace engineering, respectively. But the article suggested it could be time for a pivot — the owners of the Learning Tree, a toy and book store in Prairie Village, were looking to hand the store off to new owners.

So, the two of them decided to switch gears, returning to Prairie Village to take over the long-standing Corinth Square shop.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.