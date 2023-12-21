  Juliana Garcia  - Mission

Mission OKs inclusive play equipment purchase for Water Works Park

A rendering of the inclusive play equipment planned for installation at Water Works Park. Image via city documents.

A rendering of the inclusive play equipment planned for installation at Water Works Park. Image via city documents.

Water Works Park in Mission is getting new play equipment.

The Mission City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a nearly $350,000 purchase of inclusive play equipment for Water Works Park.

Water Works Park is located off of 53rd Street and Woodson Drive, directly south of Rushton Elementary.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.