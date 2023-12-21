Water Works Park in Mission is getting new play equipment.
The Mission City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a nearly $350,000 purchase of inclusive play equipment for Water Works Park.
Water Works Park is located off of 53rd Street and Woodson Drive, directly south of Rushton Elementary.
