KDOT is seeking public input on changes to Kansas Highway 10

The meeting consists of two videos, focusing on the reason for improvements and a tutorial on how to navigate the website, as well as a web presentation on the K-10 corridor.

Running through Jan. 2, 2024, it’s hosting a virtual public meeting to educate people and collect feedback on what areas of the corridor need improvement.

As the Kansas Department of Transportation studies potential improvements to the Kansas Highway 10 corridor, it wants the public’s input.

It divides the site into two parts: One for the presentation and the other to collect feedback.

On the feedback form, people can enter a comment, check a box for the field it relates to and/or drop a pin on a map if it’s addressing a specific area of the highway.

Because of the website’s size, KDOT recommends experiencing the meeting on a laptop and not a mobile device.

The presentation focuses on the project’s history

With studies dating back to May 2005, the presentation details previous K-10 projects that have led up to the current one. The final reports for each are available to view in PDF form.

It also provides detailed maps of the corridor, explanation of components of the project, like Environmental Assessment and funding considerations.

The project looks to the highway’s future

The K-10 corridor is a 16.5-mile stretch of state highway that spans from the county line between Douglas and Johnson counties to Interstate 435 in Johnson County. It covers De Soto, Lenexa and Olathe.

As areas around K-10 continue to grow, KDOT is evaluating alternative solutions to improve safety and travel time, relieve congestion, and enhance its role in supporting existing and future development.

Options for the project include:

No build (the corridor remains untouched aside from planned projects and maintenance)

Improving alternate routes

Multimodal improvements

Adding capacity, including widening lanes or express toll lanes

More public meetings are planned

While dates have yet to be set, KDOT plans to host more meetings in the future, like discussions on initial and preferred alternatives and focus groups.

The meetings will be announced on the K-10 Corridor project website.

