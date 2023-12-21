  Andrew Gaug  - Transportation

KDOT is seeking public input on changes to Kansas Highway 10

The 17.5-mile stretch of K-10 that runs through Johnson County and the surrounding traffic corridor is the focus of an ongoing KDOT study that aims to bring safety improvements and draw down congestion on this key east and west connector.

The 17.5-mile stretch of K-10 Highway known as the K-10 Corridor. File photo.

As the Kansas Department of Transportation studies potential improvements to the Kansas Highway 10 corridor, it wants the public’s input.

Running through Jan. 2, 2024, it’s hosting a virtual public meeting to educate people and collect feedback on what areas of the corridor need improvement.

People can submit their feedback about K-10

The meeting consists of two videos, focusing on the reason for improvements and a tutorial on how to navigate the website, as well as a web presentation on the K-10 corridor.

