KDOT is seeking public input on changes to Kansas Highway 10

The 17.5-mile stretch of K-10 Highway known as the K-10 Corridor. File photo.
As the Kansas Department of Transportation studies potential improvements to the Kansas Highway 10 corridor, it wants the public’s input.
Running through Jan. 2, 2024, it’s hosting a virtual public meeting to educate people and collect feedback on what areas of the corridor need improvement.
People can submit their feedback about K-10
The meeting consists of two videos, focusing on the reason for improvements and a tutorial on how to navigate the website, as well as a web presentation on the K-10 corridor.
It divides the site into two parts: One for the presentation and the other to collect feedback.
On the feedback form, people can enter a comment, check a box for the field it relates to and/or drop a pin on a map if it’s addressing a specific area of the highway.
Because of the website’s size, KDOT recommends experiencing the meeting on a laptop and not a mobile device.
The presentation focuses on the project’s history
With studies dating back to May 2005, the presentation details previous K-10 projects that have led up to the current one. The final reports for each are available to view in PDF form.
It also provides detailed maps of the corridor, explanation of components of the project, like Environmental Assessment and funding considerations.
The project looks to the highway’s future
The K-10 corridor is a 16.5-mile stretch of state highway that spans from the county line between Douglas and Johnson counties to Interstate 435 in Johnson County. It covers De Soto, Lenexa and Olathe.
