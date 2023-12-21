  Kansas News Service  - Courts

Can you be charged with a felony for helping Kansas voters get registered? That’s back in court

A voter registration drive in Topeka. Some groups canceled drives like this in response to a controversial Kansas law. Photo credit Stephen Koranda / Kansas News Service.

By Stephen Koranda and Calen Moore

The Kansas Supreme Court has revived a challenge to a state law that caused advocacy groups to cancel voter registration drives.

The justices ruled Friday that the Kansas Court of Appeals wrongly threw out a legal challenge. The new decision brings the lawsuit back to life after the lower court knocked it out by ruling that the advocacy groups did not have standing to challenge the law.