Johnson County Courthouse. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
It’s Thursday, Dec. 21, Shawnee Mission!
🌧️Today’s forecast: Cloudy with rain increasingly likely later this evening. High: 57. Low: 50.
🚨 One thing to know today
An Independence, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction crash this summer that left a Shawnee teenager dead.
Darrin Boomershine, 50, faces one count each of vehicular homicide, driving without a registration and unlawfully operating a commercial vehicle, all misdemeanors. He’s also charged with following another vehicle too closely, a traffic violation.
Court documents allege that Boomershine on July 26, 2023, was driving a Kenworth dump truck “in a manner which created an unreasonable risk of injury to the person or property of another,” causing a nine-vehicle wreck near 115th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.
Overland Park Police said the crash ultimately involved nine vehicles. The wreck left Will Ensley, 17, a rising Shawnee Mission Northwest senior, dead.
According to online court records, Boomershine was arrested Monday and released the same day after posting $10,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27.
🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories
📸 A thousand words
Festive holiday-colored balloons greet patrons in the entryway to Strang Hall in downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.
