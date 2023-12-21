An Independence, Missouri, man has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction crash this summer that left a Shawnee teenager dead.

Darrin Boomershine, 50, faces one count each of vehicular homicide, driving without a registration and unlawfully operating a commercial vehicle, all misdemeanors. He’s also charged with following another vehicle too closely, a traffic violation.

Court documents allege that Boomershine on July 26, 2023, was driving a Kenworth dump truck “in a manner which created an unreasonable risk of injury to the person or property of another,” causing a nine-vehicle wreck near 115th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Overland Park Police said the crash ultimately involved nine vehicles. The wreck left Will Ensley, 17, a rising Shawnee Mission Northwest senior, dead.

According to online court records, Boomershine was arrested Monday and released the same day after posting $10,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27.

