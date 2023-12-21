  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee men’s faith group erases lunch debt for these local schools

WhiteFlag

WhiteFlag men's Christian faith group. Photo courtesy of Ben Krehbiel.

For Christmas, a men’s Christian faith group in Shawnee is erasing lunch for students in two Kansas school districts.

Collecting about $5,500, the group WhiteFlag donated it to wipe out lunch debt in USD 232 in De Soto and the Turner Unified School District 202.

This is the second year the group has erased debt

For the past five years, the group has given back to the community around the Christmas season. After group member Bradley Nielsen met with a school principal at a Shawnee Rotary Club meeting, they decided to tackle school lunch debt.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.