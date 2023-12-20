  Natasha Vyhovsky  - Education

Proposed Olathe Northwest ‘Satan Club’ faces opposition

Olathe Northwest

Olathe Northwest. Photo credit Natasha Vyhovsky.

A high school Satanic club proposed by a student is facing scrutiny and growing pushback in the Olathe School District.

An online petition opposing the prospective club has garnered thousands of signatures and at least one out-of-state group says it plans a protest, even though district officials say the club being requested at Olathe Northwest High School has not yet gained official approval.

Olathe Schools spokesperson Erin Schulte confirmed to the Post that a student at Olathe Northwest requested to start a club called “High School Satan Club” and that the application is being weighed.