Plans for a mixed apartment, townhome and commercial development southwest of 127th Street and Mur-Len Road in Olathe are changing slightly.

In addition to some adjustments to the stormwater management plan on the property, Utah-based Bach Homes intends to change the proposed residential density, reduce the size of some buildings and remove others from previous plans approved in 2018 and 2020.

​​Last week, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of a proposed zoning amendment and revised preliminary site development for the Montage Apartments development. Commissioner Tony Bergida cast the single no vote.