Last week, the Olathe Planning Commission voted 5-1 to recommend approval of a proposed zoning amendment and revised preliminary site development for the Montage Apartments development. Commissioner Tony Bergida cast the single no vote.
Commissioners Taylor Breen, Chip Corcoran and Jim Terrones were absent from the meeting.
Previous plans for housing at site stalled
The property was first zoned to the Planned District zoning designation in 2018, with plans to build an estimated 294 dwelling units across eight apartment buildings and eight townhomes. Bach Homes also planned to build a dozen single-family homes.
That initial plan also called for two mixed-use buildings and two dedicated commercial buildings that would have housed a pharmacy and a convenience store with a gas station.
Two years later, Olathe authorized the first zoning amendment with a revised site plan that raised the number of dwelling units to 383, removed the single-family homes and moved one of the proposed commercial buildings to sit nearer to the intersection.
The 2020 plan moved forward, with the city approving a final development plan, but physical construction work to build that iteration of Montage Apartments never started.
New Olathe development plan has more housing units
Now, 404 residential units are planned — 14 more apartment units and seven more townhome units. That brings the density to 28 units per acre.
Bach Homes also plans to stretch some of the additional units over more apartment buildings and reduce the number of townhome buildings.
The footprint for the commercial and mixed-use buildings hasn’t changed, leaving the anticipated square footage just under 28,000 square feet.
Additionally, Planning and Development Manager Kim Hollingsworth told the planning commission that some traffic improvements will be “triggered” by this development, including new traffic signals and turn lane improvements.
Next steps:
The Olathe City Council will take up the rezoning amendment and site plan revision next.
They are set to hear and vote on it during their regularly scheduled Jan. 9, 2024, meeting.
After that, the applicant will have to submit a final site development plan for Montage Apartments as well.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park for the Shawnee Mission Post.
The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our more than 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
