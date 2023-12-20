  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam approves underground utility work near old Kmart site

Utility lines that run along Shawnee Mission Pkwy in Merriam. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.

Utility lines along a stretch of Shawnee Mission Parkway are going away.

The Merriam City Council on Dec. 11 unanimously approved a $4 million project and a $1 million contingency to install underground utilities along Shawnee Mission Parkway near Interstate 35.

Merriam has been working with Evergy, the Kansas City, Missouri-based utility company, on this project.

