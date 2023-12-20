  Flatland  - Merriam

Across Kansas City, a recycling program transforms recycled plastic bags into park benches

The Kansas City Downtown Lions Club has collected and recycled enough plastic bags in the past three years to get six benches located throughout the area, including this one in front of Kansas School for the Blind in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Downtown Lions Club has collected and recycled enough plastic bags in the past three years to get six benches located throughout the area, including this one in front of Kansas School for the Blind in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo credit Flatland.

By Deb Skodack

There are two brand new benches along the Turkey Creek Streamway Trail in Merriam. They exist because 1,000 pounds of plastic bags did not end up in a landfill.

The city of Merriam is one of the latest local beneficiaries in a program offered by Trex Co. Inc., a billion-dollar company, in which plastic bags are collected and weighed before being recycled as free park benches.