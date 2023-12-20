A planned 12.5-acre commercial development in Lenexa is moving forward.
On Tuesday, Lenexa City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the Cedar Canyon West Commercial project, located off Canyon Creek Boulevard and K-10 Highway.
The plan includes office and retail
- Covering 450,000 square feet, the project stretches over six lots, with one single-story building per lot. The land is currently undeveloped.
- The project envisions a convenience store with a gas station, two retail/restaurant spaces with drive-thrus and three retail/office buildings.
- Lenexa-based Schlagel Associates and Speedway II, LLC is developing the project.
The plat required deviations
- Four deviations from the regulations within the city’s Unified Development Code were requested.
- This included setbacks for the freeway, perimeter landscape buffer from the freeway and interior lot line and gas pump island queue.
- Normally it would require 100-foot setbacks from the property line to help mitigate noise, to beautify the lot and the view from the freeway, said planning manager Stephanie Kisler. For the freeway, it was requesting a 29 feet and 16 feet for the perimeter landscape buffer.
- Kisler said because the lot is an odd, longer shape and not very deep, the deviations were requested.
The plat also focuses on traffic
- The development would also include the construction of a new street, West 100th Street, that will connect Canyon Creek Boulevard to West 99th Street.
- The street will include sidewalks and bicycle parking.
- Parking will be examined in further detail when the final plat for the development is submitted.
The commercial plat is part of a bigger plan
- The plat is a component of the Cedar Canyon West project, a total 112-acre project that will also include mixed residential housing.
- The mixed residential part will include Cedar Canyon Apartments, which will consist of 20 duplex buildings totaling 40 units, nine apartment buildings of various sizes totaling 276 units and 19 townhomes totaling 58 units.
- The Lenexa City Council approved that plan in September.
