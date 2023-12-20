  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Lenexa OKs next steps for Cedar Canyon West Commercial

The planned Canyon Creek Commercial project in west Lenexa is expected to be a commercial node in a larger mixed-use area. Previously, the whole area was intended to be commercial but some of it has been reimagined as housing.

The planned Canyon Creek Commercial project in west Lenexa. File photo.

A planned 12.5-acre commercial development in Lenexa is moving forward.

On Tuesday, Lenexa City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the Cedar Canyon West Commercial project, located off Canyon Creek Boulevard and K-10 Highway.

