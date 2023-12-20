  Lucie Krisman  - Olathe

JoCo woman built up following selling homemade cookies. Now she has her own shop.

Olathe cookies

Photo via KCookies Facebook page.

Every day, Christina Jokerst is awake by 5 a.m., mixing and rolling cookie dough.

For the past three years, she has owned and operated KCookies out of her home. Now the popular Olathe cookie shop has officially opened its first storefront — a move she said customers have been eager for.

