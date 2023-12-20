A previous winner of Overland Park's Holiday Home decorating contest. Photo via city of Overland Park website.
Overland Park residents and Christmas decoration fans still have one day left to vote for the most festive home decorations.
The deadline for votes in Overland Park’s ‘
“Most-Spirited Holiday Home Contest” is 5 p.m. this Thursday.
Residents across the city submitted photos of their decked-out homes, complete with all kinds of wreaths, garlands, inflatable yard ornaments and other decorations.
Check out the nominees
here and vote for your favorite.
The winning home will be announced on social media on Friday, after voting closes.
The city has already created a map of some of the most popular holiday homes, based on this year’s submissions. Check out the map for holiday driving tours
here. 🗓 Public meetings Wednesday
Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m. [
View agenda] Mission City Council, 7 p.m. [
View agenda] 🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories
2nd JoCo QuikTrip robbed at gunpoint in as many days, this time in Lenexa
Longtime Shawnee karaoke bar plays its last song
Kansans voted on a (new) new license plate after everyone hated the last one
Shawnee Planning Commission approves gas station on Nieman Road
Overland Park QuikTrip robbed at gunpoint, police search for suspect 📸 A thousand words
Yesterday was a sunny (but chilly) day in downtown Overland Park at the iconic Clock Tower. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.
