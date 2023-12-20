Overland Park residents and Christmas decoration fans still have one day left to vote for the most festive home decorations.

The deadline for votes in Overland Park’s ‘“Most-Spirited Holiday Home Contest” is 5 p.m. this Thursday.

Residents across the city submitted photos of their decked-out homes, complete with all kinds of wreaths, garlands, inflatable yard ornaments and other decorations.

Check out the nominees here and vote for your favorite.

The winning home will be announced on social media on Friday, after voting closes.

The city has already created a map of some of the most popular holiday homes, based on this year’s submissions. Check out the map for holiday driving tours here.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Tuesday stories

📸 A thousand words

Yesterday was a sunny (but chilly) day in downtown Overland Park at the iconic Clock Tower. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.