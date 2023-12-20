  A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District  - Sponsored posts

Inside JCPRD: “TRAINS: Transportation and the Transformation of Johnson County” departs Jan. 13

Young visitors check out the N-scale model train which is part of the “TRAINS: Transportation and the Transformation of Johnson County” exhibit at the Johnson County Museum through Jan. 13.

By David Markham

If you haven’t seen it yet, or if you want to see it again before it leaves, the train-related special exhibit at the Johnson County Museum, “TRAINS: Transportation and the Transformation of Johnson County” will be closing in mid-January.

The museum’s 2023 holiday exhibit, “Jewish Holidays in the All-Electric House,” is also in its final weeks and will close on Jan. 6.