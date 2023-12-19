  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

Shawnee Planning Commission approves gas station on Nieman Road

Gas station spot

The Arlin's Auto Sales spot might potentially become an On The Go gas station. Photo via Google Maps.

The Shawnee Planning Commission has approved a special use permit for a new gas station on Nieman Road.

The commission on Monday voted 9-1 for an On The Go Gas Station at 6631 Nieman Road. Commissioner Kathy Peterson was in dissent.

