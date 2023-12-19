Shawnee Planning Commission approves gas station on Nieman Road

The commission on Monday voted 9-1 for an On The Go Gas Station at 6631 Nieman Road. Commissioner Kathy Peterson was in dissent.

The Shawnee Planning Commission has approved a special use permit for a new gas station on Nieman Road.

Plans call for a retail space with coffee or doughnuts

The property would contain an approximately 4,000-square-foot convenience store, including four gas pump stations and 52 parking spaces.

It would also include a 3,500-square-foot retail space for an unspecified business like a coffee or donut shop.

It would be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If approved, it plans to open in 2024.

The gas station replaces a used car lot

The gas station would take the place of Arlin’s Auto Sales.

It would be located between the Bacchus & Barleycorn homebrew supply store and American Legion Post 327.

The company is locally owned and not a chain, unlike the old QuikTrip location that was in the area at 6637 Nieman Road, said its attorney, Curtis Holland of Polsinelli.

“It’s not a QuikTrip that kind of was down the street, which would have 8, 10, 12 pumps,” he said. “It will serve a smaller community with less traffic.”

Its neighbors are skeptical

During the public hearing portion of the discussion Richard Sobek, commander of the American Legion Post 327, said he disapproved of the gas station.

He worried about nuisances caused by the gas station, like break-ins, and asked for a 10-foot barrier wall to be built to divide the businesses.

“We want a fence 10 feet high so that we don’t have to see a gas station and we don’t have people coming from the gas station [to our property],” he said.

The commission and Community Development Director Doug Allmon said it would look into a barrier between the two properties, but said it would likely not be 10 feet high.

The gas station wants to be a good neighbor

Holland said the company would be adding landscaping on all sides of the property to act as a buffer to its neighbors.

“Currently, there isn’t any of that right now. It’s all asphalt all up and down that area,” he said.

He also added that he wants to work with the American Legion to avoid any problems.

The commission ultimately approved it

While some commissioners had questions about setback changes and the size of the gas station’s canopy, it gave it the green light.

The project will move forward for consideration of final approval by the Shawnee City Council on Jan. 8.

